PHC’s order of postponing LB polls in KP: Bilawal asks ECP to move SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to approach the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad bench postponement orders of second phase of the Local Body (LB) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Election Commission should approach Supreme Court and ensure immediate holding of second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he requested the Election Commission of Pakistan through a statement on Sunday.

Bilawal said after the failure of the first phase, Imran Khan is running away from the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the context of postponing the elections under the guise of weather. “We will not allow PTI to escape from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections,” he said. He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold Imran Khan accountable for the corruption and incompetence.