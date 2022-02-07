DI Khan LG poll campaign ECP seeks disciplinary action against bureaucrat

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the provincial government to take disciplinary action against a bureaucrat for violation of the code of conduct during the Local Government elections in Dera Ismail Khan.

The ECP took notice after Ziaur Rehman, a brother of Maulana Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUIF) chief Fazalur Rehman and an officer of the provincial management service, allegedly attended a political gathering in support of one of the candidates for the city council Dera Ismail Khan.

“You are requested to initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings immediately under Section-24 of the Government Servants Efficiency& Disciplinary Rules, 1964 against the concerned officer under intimation to this office for its onward submission to Hon’able Election Commission,” stated a letter sent by the provincial election commissioner Muhammad Raziq to chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The letter mentioned that Ziaur Rehman addressed a political gathering arranged at the Zafarabad Colony on February 3 as part of the election campaign of the JUIIF candidate, Muhammad Kafeel Nizami.

“Being a public office holder (PMS Officer/ Government Servant), his participation in such political activities is sheer violation of section 187 of the Election Act 2017,” stated the letter by the ECP. It also mentioned the relevant sections of law as well as the penalties in case of violation by a government official. The LG polls in city council Dera Ismail Khan are being held on February 13.

The elections were postponed in the first phase on December 19 after the murder of one of the candidates for the slot of mayor. The ECP has taken action against a number of individuals for violation of the code of conduct during the LG elections.

Last week, a provincial minister Shah Mohammad Khan was disqualified for five years for creating a law and order situation during LG polls in Bannu.

The other day, JUIF candidate Mohammad Kafeel Nizami was fined Rs 50,000 for the violation of the code of conduct.

Besides, the ECP recently wrote to the chief secretary and inspector general of police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to oust Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur forcibly from Dera Ismail Khan till the culmination of the coming Local Government elections.

The orders were issued after the ECP took a strong notice of the continued violation of the Code of Conduct for the elections by Ali Amin Gandapur.