US accepts Masood Khan as Pakistan’s envoy

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has accepted and issued the agre’ment for the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United States.

The State Department sent out the agre’ment to the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as Pakistan’s new ambassador of Pakistan on Friday, just in time when Pakistan was observing February 5 as Kashmir Day.

The Foreign Office in Islamabad while confirming the developing said, “The U.S. government has conveyed its agre’ment to the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as the Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States.”

The FO spokesman described Ambassador Khan was a seasoned diplomat who has served Pakistan with distinction and honour. “He would assume his responsibilities in Washington D.C. in due course of time,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, sections of Indian media ran a smear campaign against Pakistan wrongfully claiming that the Biden administration has blocked Ambassador Masood Khan’s appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador. Khan was nominated in November to take charge as Pakistan’s top envoy in Washington. The State Department does not comment publicly on such processes but Islamabad reacted sharply to the disinformation campaign. Responding to a question regarding the reports carried by Indian media, the foreign office had said: “This is a part of the wider Indian disinformation campaign to malign Pakistan and those who represent Pakistan, by using fake news to make scandalous claims and baseless allegations.”