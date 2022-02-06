Solidarity with Kashmiris: Rallies staged across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Rallies were staged and events organised across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan led a rally in the provincial capital, which had started at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and culminated at Governor’s House.

Cabinet members including Anwar Zeb, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Arif Ahmadzai, Zahoor Shakir, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, civil society members and a large number of students participated in rally.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan criticised Indian brutalities and reiterated their full support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

The purpose behind organising the rally was to remind the international community and human rights organisations to fulfill the pledges made with the people of occupied Kashmir in the light of the United Nations resolutions, they said, and urged upon the international community to come forward and play its role in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

They added that durable peace in the region was linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of the United Nations without which lasting peace in the region was not possible.

“The right to self-determination and independence is the basic right of the people of Kashmir and the people and government of Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom,” said the governor.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Kashmir in the UN General Assembly effectively and added that the incumbent government would continue to raise the issue of Kashmir on all international forums in a more effective manner.

TIMERGARA: The main function was held at the district assembly hall at Balambat which was chaired by additional deputy commissioner Dir Lower Abdul Wali Khan. Assistant Commissioner, Timergara, Tahir Ali, political activists, lawyers and civil society members attended the event.

The speakers demanded the UN to take serious notice of the human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

HANGU: The participants here at a meeting called upon the world community to stop the Indian rulers from inflicting atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Asif Rahim, District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed, tribal elders and maliks in their speeches said that occupied Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and that they were ready render any sacrifice for the independence of Indian Held Kashmir.

KHAR: The Rescue 1122 also organised a rally in Bajaur tribal district to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Khateer Ahmad and District Emergency Officer Muhammad Saad Khan led the rally, which was attended by large number Rescue 1122 personnel, students and civil society members.

The participants later also joined a meeting at the Civil Colony in Khar and delivered speeches in support of Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The speakers urged the world powers to play an active role to help achieve independence for the oppressed Kashmiris.

The participants also condemned Indian brutalities and chanted slogans in support of people of Held Kashmir and Pakistan.

LAKKI MARWAT: Rallies were taken out in Lakki Marwat and Bannu on Saturday to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The education department with support of the boy scouts association organised a rally in Lakki Marwat city.

Led by ASDEO Aqal Wazir and DSP Iqbal Mohmand, the rally started from Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School and culminated at Qazi Ishfaq chowk on main bus terminal.

MANSEHRA: The rallies, seminars and other programmes were held in the upper parts of Hazara to mark the Kashmir solidarity day on Saturday.

In Mansehra, rallies which were taken out from different parts of the city culminated at the Khatm-i-Nabowwat Chowk.

In Upper Kohistan, the rally was also taken to mark the day.

Holding banners and placards, the participants of the rally raised slogans against the Indian forces.

In Lower Kohistan, a rally was also taken out to mark the day.

In Torghar, the rally was also taken out to mark the day and the participants raised slogans in support of Kashmiris.

Rallies and functions were also held in Nowshera, Mardan Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan and other districts of the province.