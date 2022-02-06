Alhamra Art gallery holds photo exhibition on Kashmir Day

LAHORE : Alhamra on Saturday organized a photographic exhibition besides a walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle of self determination.
Artists also made symbolic chain of human hands and expressed their resolve to never leave Kashmiris in the lurch. Alhamra Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi along with Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi inaugurated the exhibition. Artists in the photographic exhibition showed the freedom struggle of Kashmiris. Alhamra Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi appreciated the work of the artists and said that Pakistan was standing firm with Kashmiri brethren. She said, "Sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain. "Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Pakistani artists, writers, poets, scholars all were raising voice of Kashmiris all over the world and the day was not far when innocent people of IIOJK would be free from Indian occupation.
