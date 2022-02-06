Daira - A brief review

In the beginning of 20th century, the course of novel experienced new techniques of writing in the wake of modern movements and trends in the subject of psychology, science and art. As literature goes side by side the developments of the world, James Joyce, Virginia Woolf and D.H Lawrence are the most renowned novelist who journeyed through the inside of man, surfacing the happening staged in man’s mind instead of outlining the external course of his action. After world War I, when Sigmund Freud’s theories applied in art, a new technique ‘Stream of consciousness’ was introduced in the novels and short stories. When Marcel Provost, Albert Comus and Aleksander Solzhenitsyn wrote ‘Remembrance of things Past’, ‘The Stranger’, ‘The first Circle’ respectively, it really was a milestone in term of novel’s form. Use of variant of interior monologue in story made novel modern. How has been written took priority over what has been written. The unique plot, deep characters portrayal and mastery of language are considered strength of modern fiction.

In the history of Urdu novel, Qurat-ul-Ain Haider stands at prominent position because of her style of writing and technique applied in the novels like ‘Aag ka Darya’. Moreover, Abdullah Hussain and Intizar Hussain fall under same category on account of their craft and art. In present era, Mustansar Hussain Tarar and Mirza Athar Baig, Hassan Manzoor & many other, novelties fall under their treatment.

Muhammad Asim Butt introduced himself as translator and his first work of translation was of ‘Kafka Tales.’ Meanwhile, he came with his own first collection of short stories, ‘Ishtehar Admi’ (ad man) published in 1998 added a little to his fictional stature. In 2001, Asim Butt’s debut novel ‘Daira’ (circle) succeeded to give him fame across the literary circles. Thereafter, his two novels ‘Nautaman’, ‘Bhaid’ and a short stories collection ‘Dastak’ have been published so far. In the field of translation, his contribution is commendable. His novel ‘Daira’ has two main strands, one portrayal of Lahori culture and the other one is the dilemma of isolation. Butt connects minor coincidences with major implications and thus fabricates a heart-touching story. The plot is not very much complexed but the way it woven is laudable. The details of novel has been presented in abstruse western-sprinkled stream of consciousness prose which makes the text fascinated.

By applying interior monologue, the novelist keeps the reader’s interest intact. The myriad flow of impression, half thoughts, incidental worries, etc., are the evident of numerous volumes of studies of the novelist specially regarding literary techniques. Deliberate efforts are seemed in sentence structure i.e., use of idioms, phrases and proverb. The plot is composed and composite and reader enjoys the rhetoric which has been used sophisticatedly. Use of alliteration, onomatopoeias and imageries appeal the senses of readers. Punjabi phrases are the example of expressive use of language.

Asim having his finger on the impulse of society, reveals the inner most secrets of the common people. He draws a fantastic sketch of performing artists. Events described in the story are un-heroic, settings of the story are street and taverns, dialogues are homely and it’s nonetheless a magnum opus. Events take place fluently but at some stages, detailed introduction of characters, look unnecessary.

Characterisation is an essential component in writing fiction. Muhammad Asim Butt took great advantage of this device. He develops the characters in a very artistic way. Theme of the story lies in these characters, actions and believers. Asim paints very much thriving and living picture of society.

Zaman Khan, Ustad Imtiaz Ali Khan, Naveed, Mithu Kabaria, Saen Jeero, his wife, Masood, ‘Chabbay wala chacha’, Naureen, etc contain versatility of life. The novelist himself being a narrator, makes the story interesting. It’s such a meticulously crafted tale in general but at few points it seems at its climax. Ustad Imtiaz Khan’s music class is a beautiful example in this regard. He has been marvellous in creating scenes.

Reader and critic can’t reach at any conclusion without understanding Mr Rashid, (hero of the novel). His dreams become reality, but he is still in the state of alienation. Psychoanalysis is the only key to unfold the fact. Rashid intended to recall the past; nostalgia of even hard days gone prevents him from living in a changed world. The story ends up with the issues of loneliness and meaninglessness of life. This desolate attitude is tragic which is not specific to the hero of the story but a common phenomenon. Surrealistic images and existentialistic themes make the novel a masterpiece. However, this novel is an open parable, more than one interpretation is the sign of mastery of the novelist. The magical realistic style established it as a significant representative novel in Urdu world.

— Dr Fareed Hussainee