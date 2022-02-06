Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI/SUKKUR/RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said that human history was replete with precedents in which the use of illegal force always failed to suppress nations and the same thing was being witnessed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They said that world should take notice of genocide and oppression committed by India in IIOJ&K and this is the time to solve Kashmir dispute for a durable peace in the region.

The Indian government with all its inhuman tools and tactics had failed to deter the determined Kashmiris from seeking their right to self-determination through a peaceful struggle, he said, adding this injustice would end soon as no child would be born without raising slogan for the freedom of IIOJ&K.

The president was addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly in connection with the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The special session was attended by the members of the assembly, AJK president and the prime minister. The president said if there was peace in IIOJ&K, India should open up the occupied territory for social media and international delegations. There was a continuous blackout to hush up the Indian forces’ naked aggression, brutalities, state-sponsored terrorism, illegal arrests and extra-judicial killings of the innocent Kashmiris. Rape had been used as a tool of the State to terrorize and subdue the ongoing struggle for freedom, he added.

He said the Kashmiri leadership was put under house arrest but Indian forces could not deter the determination of Kashmiri leader late Syed Geelani who was ready to sacrifice his life on road for the cause of liberation. The president questioned under which international law, the Indian forces had been demolishing houses and using rape as a state tool. He observed that a very complicated situation had emerged out of the Hindutva policy being pursued by the Indian government that wanted to rewrite its history with falsehood.

“India has vindicated the two nations theory with its genocide acts against the Muslims and other minorities,” he added. The president further said the barbaric and inhuman spectacle would not have appeared in IIOJ&K, if the promises made by the international organizations had been fulfilled. He observed that conspiracies were hatched during the independence of Pakistan as a leeway for Kashmir was provided to India through Gurdaspur.

Pakistan, he said, had come into being through democracy as people of the sub-continent had voted for it. The Muslim majority Kashmir had been a part of Pakistan and would remain its part. The president called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the human rights violations in IIOJ&K. The president said that every Pakistani and Kashmiri firmly believed that IIOJ&K would soon get freedom.

About the demographic changes in IIOJ&K, the president said, “Let me tell India that it will not succeed. It will not happen rather it would create more bitterness.” The prime minister had already pointed to the world that India was treading on a precarious path of genocide of minorities, besides carrying out an official genocide of Kashmiris by destroying their livelihood, future generations and economy, he added.

The president said that no one could ignore such inhuman treatment of the Muslims and minorities in India. There would be no investment in IIOJ&K, he added. The president assured that India could not devour a single inch of the occupied territory with its failed tactics. The Muslims could not tolerate injustices when they were pushed against the wall, he warned.

Completely rejecting the Indian controversial laws over IIOJ&K, the president said that Kashmiris would not be deceived with such ploys. The president also urged the Kashmiri people to utilize the social media to highlight the issue further. The Kashmiris, he said wanted freedom through peaceful means and Pakistan was providing full opportunities to the global bodies including the UN, OIC and other multilateral fora to resolve the issue.

He cautioned that pushing Kashmiris in IIOJ&K against the wall would draw same reaction. The president, on the occasion, also reiterated Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir.

He rejected certain political rantings by saying that no Pakistani could ever think of a compromise over the Kashmir issue. The president cautioned to keep vigil over such irresponsible political statements, fake news and propaganda. “We are united and will remain forever over Kashmir,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said it is time the world takes notice of India’s grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocidal acts and the threat of forced democratic change in complete violation of the Geneva Convention.

The pattern of ongoing atrocities in IIOJ&K, he pointed out, reflects the anti-peace and anti-Muslim ‘Hindutva’ agenda of extremist RSS-BJP dispensation. India has not reciprocated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability. Through its machinations, India has destabilized the entire region. India’s illegal and unilateral steps were rejected by Pakistan and the Kashmiris.

In his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, PM Imran said, “today, the people of Pakistan are commemorating the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm our unwavering support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination”. “Pakistan stands united with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters and committed to their legitimate struggle for self-determination. Modi’s fascist policies of oppression & violence have failed to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance in IIOJ&K,” he charged.

He emphasized that the IIOJK is an internationally recognized dispute, the resolution of which is firmly anchored in the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The human rights situation in IIOJK, he noted, has continued to worsen following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August, 2019. The inhuman military siege, which has remained in place for almost two and a half years now, has resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of Kashmiris. “Indian occupation forces continue to use brute force indiscriminately against Kashmiri men, women, children and the elderly. The Kashmiri youth have been particularly targeted in their campaign of unabated repression. The most oppressive illustrations of this are the use of pellet guns and destruction of entire neighbourhoods including collective punishments on communities in IIOJ&K. The unending killing spree, arbitrary arrests of Kashmiris and human rights defenders, and refusal to hand over the mortal remains of martyrs by Indian occupation forces are a matter of grave concern for people across the world,” he said.

The premier contended that India has unleashed the worst form of state-terrorism to break the will of the Kashmiri people and crush their legitimate struggle. The whole Indian state machinery is involved in these unspeakable crimes against humanity. The over 900,000 Indian occupation forces continue to terrorise the Kashmiris through an assault on their distinct identity and culture through illegal demographic changes and economic marginalisation.

“Indian actions, aimed at converting the Muslim majority in IIOJ&K into a minority in their own land, are in violation of UNSC resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. Durable peace, security and development in the region hinges on peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. It is imperative that India let the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations without further prevarication,” PM Imran said.

The prime minister said, “As an ‘Ambassador of Kashmir’, I reassure that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters”.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday paid tribute to people of Kashmir for their valiant struggle. "Tributes to people of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle, braving greatest human rights violations and lockdown in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Indian occupation forces," the COAS in his message on eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day said.

General Bajwa maintained that it was time to end the human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir as per United Nations resolutions.

"Time for end to this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions," he said.

Meanwhile, Lahore Press Club organised a seminar on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday.

Speakers said that Kashmiris are living under curfew for two years now which has made their lives extremely difficult. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib was the special guest at the seminar.

Journalists Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Saleem Bukhari, Salman Ghani and Syed Shoaib-ud-Din spoke on the occasion. Farrukh Habib underlined the need to launch a systematic campaign on the Kashmir issue at the diplomatic level as efforts are being made to convert the Muslim majority into a minority in occupied Kashmir. He compared the Modi government to that of Hitler’s, he termed it as the darkest period in the history of India.

Modi government cannot unilaterally end the constitutional status of Kashmir, he said and praised the people of Kashmir for struggling peacefully. He said we are all advocates of Kashmiris’ rights.

In Multan, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and he paid a tribute to Kashmiris on rendering sacrifices for their right of self-determination promised to them by the international community, India and Pakistan.

He said on this Kashmir solidarity day, he reaffirmed his resolute support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since 5 August 2019. The 5th August 2019 Indian action was in violation of the UN Security Council and Shimla Agreement, he said in a statement issued here on Saturday from Multan Gilani House.

Gilani said that the tragedy of the Kashmiris, however, goes back more than seven decades as they have faced unabated repression and consistent denial of their fundamental rights by India. He said India is now engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris and Indian Muslim. Gilani said that violence against Kashmiris and Muslims has reached to the alarming levels. He referred a statement International Genocide chairman Dr Gregory Stanton has demanded the US Congress to pass a resolution against India.

Gilani said following its illegal action of 2019, India is now engaged in altering the demographic character of IIOJ&K. It has issued millions of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris so as to convert the majority Muslim population in held Kashmir to a minority. These changes are being carried out through promulgation of illegal domicile rules, changes in property laws, and downgrading the status of Urdu language. Incentives are being offered to outsiders to settle on the occupied land of the Kashmiris in violation of international law, particularly the 4th Geneva Convention.

He assured the Kashmiris with one voice that they would always stand with the Kashmiris till such time they get their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party, stood in solidarity with the Kashmiris since its foundation and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto never compromised on Kashmir despite all odds. He recalled that in Shimla, Indra Gandhi wanted him to sign on dotted lines but he refused.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had a strong commitment to Kashmir cause. It was in 1990 that she declared 5 February to be declared as Kashmir solidarity day every year. She valued the contributions of APHC leaders.

Gilani paid tributes to the sacrifices of Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Prof Bhat, Burhan Wani. Gilani Sahib till his last day left for the heavenly abode raised the slogan of Kashmir will be part of Pakistan and yes to Pakistan. Unfortunately his family was not allowed burial in accordance with Family traditions, he added. The PPP workers are the voice of Kashmiris all over the world.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi in their messages on International Kashmir Solidarity Day have said that the Modi government should stop its oppression on innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, in this struggle for freedom we were, are and Insha-Allah will remain with the Kashmiris.

They said that the international community should acknowledge the 74 year old struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir, everyone will have to play the role for highlighting the tragic tales of increasing oppression and barbarism in occupied Kashmir before the world, entire Pakistani nation and forces support the freedom of Kashmiris.

PML leaders said that the United Nations and all international peace loving organisations should take notice of conspiracies of Modi against peace, the government and armed forces of Pakistan on Kashmir issue have always talked about in a realistic manner on every platform. They said that Narendra Modi should know that he cannot suppress the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiris through oppression, on Kashmir Solidarity Day Pakistani nation once again pledges itself with Kashmiri brethren, every kind of oppression, torture and violence on women, children and elders have reached the peak, We will not leave the Kashmiri brothers till they are freed from the Indian clutches.

While in Sukkur, the political and religious parties, civil society organisations, educational institutions and district and town administrations took out rallies and staged programmes across Sindh to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday.

Carrying banners, placards and Kashmiri flags and adding their voice to the national songs, the participants in the rallies converged on the press clubs and burnt Indian flags and effigies of Narendra Modi to vent anger over months-long inhuman lock down of eight million people in occupied Kashmir.

In Hyderabad, commissioner and deputy commissioner, DIG and SSP led rallies and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) set up welcome camps for the rallies’ participants. Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Jamaat-i-Islami Sindh, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan-Noorani, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and several trade unions, mohalla committees and non-governmental organisations brought out rallies.

Sindh Agriculture University, Sir Cowasjee Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry, University of Sindh and other public and private educational institutions and government departments had also organised functions to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rallies and functions, leaders said the world must stand by people of Kashmir and urged all Muslim states to play their role in helping Kashmiris secure freedom from Indian yoke. They said that Indian premier who was an extremist was trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiris but they would fight for their rights till the last drop of blood in their bodies.

Similar programmes were organised in Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan and other towns.

In Khairpur, rallies were taken out to raise voices for Kashmiri brethren.

In Larkana, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, district scouts, Larkana mayor, additional deputy commissioner and heads of different schools took out rallies in Larkana and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts to voice solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rallies converged on Larkana Press Club where the leaders said that Kashmiris were facing brutalities at the hands of Indian forces. They urged the United Nations to break its silence and hold a plebiscite in occupied Kashmir.

In Nawabshah, activists of Jamaat-i-Islami, PTI, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, district administration officials and students of government and private institutions brought out rallies across the district to observe Kashmir Day with traditional zeal.

The rallies terminated at the press club where the leaders addressed the gatherings and said that people of occupied Kashmir had been living in unimaginable conditions under a lockdown. They demanded international community should intervene and force India to implement the resolutions passed by the United Nations from time to time to resolve Kashmir issue.

In Dadu, rallies were taken out in different towns here and programmes were arranged in various government offices, schools, colleges and universities on the occasion.

A big rally was taken out in the city from the SSP office Dadu to the press club, attended by officials of different government departments, citizens, schoolchildren, students of colleges, religious and political activists.

Another rally was held by Sindh University Dadu campus from the varsity’s main gate to the press club, besides 10 other big and small rallies were taken out in Dadu city.

The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Sindh University Jamshoro and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro also observed the Kashmir day.

In Shikarpur, activists of various political, religious, social welfare and city organizations, including the district administration employees and other civilian organisations took out rallies. The JI, JUI-F, local PPP wing, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, Shia Ulema Council, Hindu Panchayat and city organisations also took out rallies.

In Badin, People here took to the streets in a big number to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Various political, religious and civil organisations staged protest rallies throughout the district towns of Badin, Tando Bago, Talhar, Golarchi, Matli and other small and big towns. The main function was organised at Government Boys High School Badin.

In Mirpurkhas, dozens of social, religious and political parties, including the MQM-P Mirpurkhas chapter, took out rallies. Carrying banners and placards, they marched through main roads while raising slogans ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’

In Mithi, a large number of people from different walks of life joined protest demonstrations held in all big towns and villages of the desert district. Traders in Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar and other towns closed their business and joined the demonstrations.

Rallies were also taken in Chhachhro, Diplo, Chelhar, Kantio, Kasbo, Kaloi Dahli and other towns of the district.

In Umerkot, a rally was taken out here from the Deputy Commissioner Office Umerkot to the local press club. Participants were chanting anti-India slogans. The JI Umerkot chapter also took out a rally, participated by a large number of scholars and seminary students.

In Naushahro feroz, several rallies were taken out in the district to mark Kashmir Day on Wednesday. Rallies were also taken out in Moro, Kandiaro, Mehrabpur, Tharu Shah, Padidan, Darya Khan Mari and other towns. The main rally was taken out from the DC Complex to the local press club.

In Sukkur, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was organised by the educational institutes in Sindh including Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, IBA University Sukkur, MUET campus Khairpur, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Of Technology And Skill Development Kairpur, Khairpur Medical College, Sindh University Jamshoro, MUET University Jamshoro, GMMC Sukkur, LUMS University Jamshoro, CMC Medical College Larkana, Woman University Sukkur, Peoples Medical University Nawab Shah and other

Meanwhile, Directorate of Students Affairs, the Leaders Departmental Societies and Institute of International Relations Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Mashori, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages presided over the event.

Talking to the participants, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Mashori remarked that Kashmir issue is an international issue. Indian government has committed brutality, genocide and aggression in the Kashmir valley. People are facing miserable conditions under siege and search. The Muslim world is silent spectator on this issue, though Muslim world possess rich oil sources and political power. He said that we, the Muslims, are not united. So we are facing the painful conditions day by day. He stressed the need for promotion of education, technology and knowledge for our better society.

Prof. Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences said that so-called Indian secular policy and undemocratic approach has not given the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people. He appealed the world community to support the genuine cause of Kashmiri people.

The Human Chain was also made in solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The proceedings of the event were conducted by Ishrat Ali Mirani. He also appreciated the encouraging role of Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto for organising the National Day. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Rahpoto, Prof Dr. Amir Ali Shar, Tanveer Hussain Mangnejo, Mujeeb Jan Talpur, Dr. Hakim Sahito, Dr. Parvez Ahmed Mahesar, Aijaz Siyal, Ali Raza Lashari Muhammad Younis Phulpoto, Rajab Chandio and large number of students and staff attended the event.



