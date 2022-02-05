Hoax call claiming bomb at SC registry triggers panic

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax call to police about a bomb planted at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

Law enforcers in Karachi were perturbed after a man calling himself as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made a call to the police emergency 15, stating that a bomb had been planted in the SC’s registry.

As a result of the hoax call, all the operations at the registry were stopped. Police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the building where the bomb disposal squad was also called. After a thorough search operation, the squad declared the building clear. Later, police claimed to have arrested the man who had made the call.

Security beefed up

Security has been tightened in Karachi in view of a new wave of terrorist incidents affecting the country, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Karachi police chief Additional IG Imran Yaqoob Minhas has warned the police officials of zero tolerance for negligence and failure to maintain law and order and curb the menace of crime.

According to the Karachi police spokesperson, the city’s top cop has ordered increasing patrolling at sensitive installations, shopping malls and bazaars. He has also ordered enhancing snap checking across the city, saying the policemen should wear bulletproof jackets

on duty.