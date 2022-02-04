Sarah, Noor in ladies tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob and Noor Malik will vie for the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis singles title following their victories in the semifinals at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Thursday.
Both leading ladies lost just one game each before beating their opponents.
Sarah and Meheq Khokhar won the ladies doubles title.
Results:
Ladies singles semi-final: Sarah Mahboob bt Meheq Khokar 6-1, 6-0; Noor Malik (WAPDA) bt Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-1.
Ladies doubles final: Meheq Khokhar / Sarah Mahboob bt Noor Malik (WAPDA) / Amna Ali Qayum 6-1, 6-1 Girls under 14 final: Amna Ali Qayum bt Zunaisha Noor 6-0, 6-3.
KARACHI: UEFA pro-licence coaching panel, also carrying Dennis Ricardo Baino of Belgium, arrived here on Thursday from...
ABU DHABI: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will attempt to lead Chelsea to more silverware and a first Club World Cup...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic on Thursday said he plans to provide his “version” of what happened during the fiasco...
PARIS: The Winter Olympic competition stretches over 18 days, offering the chance for remarkable athletes to showcase...
YAOUNDE: Sadio Mane hailed his Senegal teammates after they beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in Yaounde to reach their second...
KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association is organising an international satellite event in Lahore from February 6-8.
Comments