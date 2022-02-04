Sarah, Noor in ladies tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob and Noor Malik will vie for the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis singles title following their victories in the semifinals at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Thursday.

Both leading ladies lost just one game each before beating their opponents.

Sarah and Meheq Khokhar won the ladies doubles title.

Results:

Ladies singles semi-final: Sarah Mahboob bt Meheq Khokar 6-1, 6-0; Noor Malik (WAPDA) bt Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-1.

Ladies doubles final: Meheq Khokhar / Sarah Mahboob bt Noor Malik (WAPDA) / Amna Ali Qayum 6-1, 6-1 Girls under 14 final: Amna Ali Qayum bt Zunaisha Noor 6-0, 6-3.