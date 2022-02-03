Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th CJP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Justice Umar Ata Bandial, senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, present and retired judges of the Supreme Court, federal ministers as well as senior officials attended the ceremony.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will continue as the chief justice till his retirement on September 18, 2023, and will hold the position for some 19 months. Addressing the ceremony, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial urged the lawyers to appear before the court well prepared while representing their clients in cases and avoid seeking adjournments.

The chief justice told the lawyers that in order to lighten the burden of pending cases, they should ensure their preparation to argue before the court and avoid seeking adjournments in their respective cases. At the same time, the chief justice said both the judges and lawyers are like family, adding fortunately our Bar is superb.

Meanwhile, the lawyers welcomed and congratulated Justice Umar Ata Bandial on his appointment as Chief Justice of Pakistan. Senior lawyer Naeem Bukhari in a lighter tone said he would await Justice Bandial's retirement, so that he could meet him again. At this, the chief justice responded in a pleasant way.

Later, the police presented a guard of honour to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial while the staff of the apex court congratulated the chief justice as he arrived at the Supreme Court.