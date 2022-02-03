MQM-P hails apex court’s decision to empower LGs in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Congratulating the people of urban and rural Sindh on the apex court’s landmark decision, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday said the verdict on local government had encouraged Sindh’s residents to get their hands on the necks of corrupt individuals, government officials and feudal lords to get their due rights.

While addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said despite being banned unannounced, the MQM-P continued its struggle not only in Sindh but also in the country. “To get back the powers of the third-tier government to help resolve people’s issues, the party adopted all peaceful means, whether in the parliament, on the streets or through the courts to get their people’s rights back," he said.

This was to enjoy the fruits of democracy and for allowing an empowered local government to reach ordinary people and resolve their issues. Siddiqui said through the MQM-P’s

petition, all local bodies of the province, whether they were in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, or any other city, had been empowered. “The verdict will also help the people of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan to bring about changes in their respective areas,” the MQM-P leader said. “The great tragedy of the country is that whenever there has been so-called democracy, basic democracy disappeared because the feudal politics never allowed to change the life of common man." He added: “The feudal system flourishes on the basis of ignorance, poverty, hunger, and unemployment in the region”.