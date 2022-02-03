Awkum, Gomal varsity sign MoU for education, research

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) and Gomal University, DI Khan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote research and education quality.

The was signed by Awkum Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq and Gomal varsity VC Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed at the Awkum campus on Wednesday.

The purpose of the MoU is to promote scientific research and educational cooperation including national and international cooperation such as collaborative faculty/student exchanges and seminars, symposiums and other activities in the fields of science, social sciences and arts between the two institutions under agreed terms and conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Awkum Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq said that the MoU would prove to be a milestone in the development and prosperity of both the educational institutions. He said it would be helpful in education and would benefit a large number of teachers and students.

Gomal University VC Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed also welcomed the MoU

for both the educational institutions and said the main function of the universities was to promote knowledge and research and MoU would benefit teachers and students of both the institutions.