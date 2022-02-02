SCBA takes a dig at outgoing CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday lauded the role of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Guzar Ahmed for extending support in the welfare of the legal fraternity but termed his elevation to Supreme Court as a judge, against the seniority principle

President Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsen Bhoon while addressing the full court reference, held here on the occasion of the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the principle of seniority was also violated in the appointment of judges in Lahore High Court, Islamabad High Court as well as in Peshawar High Court. You were appointed on August 27, 2002, as a judge of Sindh High Court and later on February 14, 2011, were notified as a senior puisne judge on seniority basis however, on November 16, 2011, on the recommendation of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, you were elevated to Supreme Court in violation of the seniority principle,” Ahsen Bhoon told the full court reference. He said that the main reason was that the then Chief Justice of Pakistan and the leadership of the lawyer’s movement in 2007 wanted to adjust their blue-eyed chief justices in all high courts and thus settled the precedents against the seniority principle.

Ahsen Bhoon however, said that as a judge, for more than 19 years Justice Gulzar performed his professional obligations with hard work and honesty. "Now I want to say something from the core of my heart that being a Chief Justice of Pakistan, you always made doors opened to the bar and supervised as an elder of home while extending support to the welfare of the legal fraternity”, the SCBA President said. He said that while heading a bench Justice Gulzar has the credit to revive the local government system which was in accordance with law and constitution adding that his decision was widely appreciated both by the general public as well as the legal fraternity

He further said that this court has disqualified an elected Prime Minister for not implanting its order by writing a letter and was sent home adding that due to different standards adopted in this case, still there is anxiety among the public as well legal sector. He said that in the recent past and particularly from 2009 and 2013, recruitments in the higher judiciary were made on personal likes and dislikes. adding that the resolutions passed by lawyer’s organizations were on record regarding adhering to the principle of seniority We demand that meeting of the judicial commission should be convened inviting the nominated lawyer’s representatives, judges as well as members of the Parliamentary Committee, two each from the treasury and opposition, for setting criteria for the appointment of judges is an amicable solution in the matter”, Ahsen Bhoon said

Meanwhile, addressing the full court, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez ur Rehman Chaudhry expressed the hopes Judicial Commission will make appointments in the higher judiciary on merit in a transparent manner, but unfortunately, most of the judges were appointed in violation of the available standard and against the principle of seniority.

He demanded amendment in rules of Judicial Commission, ensuring the judges' appointments in transparent manner.