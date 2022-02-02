Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif addressing press conference in London. -File photo

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: The latest medical report of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC), according to which doctors have advised him against travel, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The report, which has been written by interventional cardiologist Dr Fayaz Shawl, was submitted to the court through advocate Amjad Pervez, local media reported.

According to the report, Nawaz Sharif should stay in London until his angiography is performed as travel could worsen his condition.

It said that Nawaz Sharif should continue his medication and walk in the fresh air, adding that he should take precautionary measures to protect himself from COVID-19 and refrain from travelling or visiting crowded places as the virus can have severe effect on him due to his heart condition.

The report also notes that the PML-N supremo is under severe stress after the death of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz and he was advised to continue activities without any mental stress. "Nawaz Sharif had started taking Empagliflozin 10mg to control his diabetes which has affected his kidneys; therefore, his condition is to be taken seriously," the report warned. Dr Shawl said that he could be contacted in case any questions arise about the report.

On the other hand, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry called the report "interesting". He said a doctor living in Washington had written a report about Nawaz Sharif, who was in London. "The doctor living in a different country has reported that Nawaz Sharif is unable to travel and such medical reports make a mockery of our judicial system and laws," he observed.

Fawad called the report "fake" and said that Nawaz Sharif had an easy way out which was to return the money of Pakistani citizens and stay in London as "sending fake reports will not help him". He said that the only thing the report lacked was that Nawaz Sharif should only walk in the Hyde Park. The minister said that the Sharif family was sending a bunch of fake reports. "Hopefully the court will take notice of the fake report," he added. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill said Nawaz Sharif was suffering from diseases usually faced by women. In a series of Tweets, he said it appeared Nawaz Sharif was going to make a "big explosion."

In another tweet, Gill corrected himself by saying that Dr Fayaz Shawl is actually of Indian origin. “Does like always this yarn has also been spun by India? This Dr Sahib is originally from India,” he wrote and shared a link to an Indian news website story about a March 2011 brawl between Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and Dr Shawl onboard a flight.

“According to Priyanka Chopra, he [Dr Shawl] is also fond of making films,” Gill wrote. PMLN leader Muhammad Zubair said that the government is challenging its own report. Talking to Geo News in programme ‘Capital Talk, he said that Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader though he is sitting in London and they [opponents] want to spoil active role of Nawaz Sharif in politics.

He said that the government should move a counter report if it had any objection over the medical report of Nawaz Sharif or proposed doctor for his (Nawaz) examination. There is no solution if the government does not accept the medical report of a respected doctor, he added.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Naz Baloch said that government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to proceed abroad for medical treatment. She said government minsters confirmed that Nawaz Sharif needed medical treatment abroad and it is the matter between the government and Nawaz whether he is coming or not.



