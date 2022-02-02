Omer, Ibrahim, Nadir win matches in 2nd RMTA tennis

KARACHI: Omer Shahid, Ibrahim Iltifat, and Nadir Mirza won their matches in the men’s singles category at the 2nd RMTA tennis league at RMTA tennis courts here the other day.

Omer defeated Noor-e-Mustfa 6-4, 6-4, Ibrahim beat Aqeel Shabbir 7-5, 6-1, while Nadir thrashed Eibad Sarwar 6-1, 6-2.

In boys’ under-15 singles category, Nael Mirza overpowered Taimoor 7-5, 2-6, 11-9 and Dhuraf Das won against Abdullah Razaq 3-6, 6-3, 11-9.

The next round of league matches will be played coming Saturday.