ATF elects Salim Saifullah as VP

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan has been elected as the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Vice-President South Asia,

This is yet another honour for Salim S Khan, the PTF, and the country, as the PTF President was last month elected to the Board of Directors of the ATF. He already holds the position of Co-Chairman of the ATF Finance Committee.

By virtue of the latest appointment, Salim will be looking over all tennis-related matters in South Asia on behalf of the ATF, and working closely with the President and other Regional Heads.

“The tennis fraternity in Pakistan, as well as other sports federations, will be sure to take pride in and appreciate the announcement which comes in the wake of the many tangible achievements by the PTF during the Presidency of Salim Saifullah Khan,” the PTF said.

Salim thanked the ATF member countries for supporting his candidature. He said everyone would work collectively to further promote tennis in Asia, especially by concentrating on the grassroots tennis. “There is no dearth of tennis talent in the region. What is required is round the year activities to help budding players gain international experience and exposure,” he said.