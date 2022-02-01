PM to launch National Health Card programme in Bahawalpur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Bahawalpur Division today (Tuesday) where he will launch National Health Card programme. The National Health Card has been issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Tharparkar district, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.
With the inclusion of more than 15 million people from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts in the Bahawalpur Division, the number of eligible families and individuals benefiting from the National Health Card in Punjab will increase by 63%, said
a statement issued by PM Office.
The National Health Card is a revolutionary initiative by the government which will provide free medical treatment in government and selected private hospitals up to Rs1 million.
