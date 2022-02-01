TPLL launches Takaful plan

KARACHI: TPL Life Insurance (Window Takaful Operations) (TPLL) launched ‘Fortune Shield’, which is a term life Takaful plan for distribution through auto dealerships in Karachi, an announcement said on Monday.

With the plan, TPLL customers will have access to a financial ambit through the auto dealerships in Karachi whereby they will also be able to provide a financial security ambit for their beloved families in case of an unforeseen event.

The service would be expanded to other cities within the current year to ensure availability for all Pakistani’s across the country, it added.

According to TPLL, by availing the coverage, the customers would also have an access to its tele-health platform, which would enable them to have access to PMD certified general physicians, specialists, medicines, lab tests & doctor’s at home along with a host of other features through TPLL’s mobile application.

Commenting on the occasion, Saad Nissar, executive director at TPL Corp, said auto dealerships had been a strong proponent of the corporation’s philosophy of executing innovative models and products, and had supported and facilitated its businesses to grow. He was certain that the dealership fraternity would support TPL Corp to ensure that TPLL’s product could become a success.

Meanwhile, Faisal Abbasi, CEO at TPL Life, said they would look forward to scaling the distribution model of the newly launched plan by offering low price yet high value products for their customers.