Babar’s lack of form disappoints Kings’ fans

KARACHI: Babar Azam is regarded as a class batsman with global stature. And the best thing about him is that he has been very consistent. In the 61 games of the HBL PSL Babar has amassed 2166 runs at a staggering average of 42.47 and he leads the batting leader-board. His super run-fest includes 21 fifties.

But in the ongoing PSL he has so far not shown the kind of form which he always carries in white-ball cricket. He has so far scored 96 runs in three matches — 23 against Multan, 32 against Quetta and 41 against Lahore.

Kings have lost all their three matches in the event and will need to raise their game if they are to press for the playoffs. Babar must click for Kings to advance to next stage. Although he does not seem in good form, he is the kind of player if he stays till the end without taking unnecessary risks, Kings will have a good chance to win.

Babar is the backbone of Kings. He must have realised that without his smart contribution it would be difficult for Kings to leave an impression with the bat. The positive thing for Kings is that Sharjeel Khan is in great nick and if Babar also catches his real form, Kings could be dangerous. If we look at the teams which have managed wins so far, their top order has mostly clicked.

Some cricket fans have also been disappointed by Babar’s performances. “Babar is not performing the way he should. We came to see his batting but he has been unable to score big in the event so far,” Mohammad Hassan, a Karachi University student, told ‘The News’ during an interaction here outside the National Stadium.

“He is a class player and I love his cover drives. We want runs from him for Karachi Kings as we support this team,” Hassan said. Muzammil Shah, another youngster, said Babar is off-colour. “I like Babar’s batting but he has not shown his form in this event so far. He will have to play an anchor’s role in the event for Karachi Kings who have disappointed the cricket lovers of Karachi,” said Muzammil, a college student.