KU awards 26 PhD, 25 MPhil degrees

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 26 doctorate, 25 MPhil and one MS Course Work degrees in various disciplines.

Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said on Friday that the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees.

The MPhil degrees were awarded to Muhammad Jahanzeb and Arjumand in Islamic Learning, Kanwal Muzaffar completed her MPhil studies in Zoology, Tahreem Mujtaba in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Noman Jalil, Faizan Ansar, Sehrish Kanwal and Talat Hanif Farooqi in Chemistry, Noman Jalil in Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Mehar Fatima in Geology, Javeria Waseem in Education, Syed Abdur Rehman in Usool Uddin, Faryal Ahmed in Genetics, Seema Parveen in Sindhi, Maryam in Psychology, Noor Ul Aine Maqsood and Shagufta Naz in Biotechnology, Rahat Bibi in Statistic, Sajid Ullah Baig and Syed Arif Hussain in Criminology, Muhammad Etezaz Ibrahim in Space and Planetary Astrophysics, Omair Ullah Khan in Public Administration, Aneela Mushtaq in Clinical Psychology, Mariyam Ahmed in Botany, and Bushra Shahzad in Political Science.

The PhD degrees were awarded to Mahwish Saeed and Rana Shahzad Qaisar in Psychology, Sheikh Muhammad Zeeshan Iqbal in Physics, Imran Jamil in Sociology, Abdul Rafeeq in Chemistry, Ambreen Afzal in Geography, Asad Ullah in Marine Biology, Saima Zafar and Sadaf in Social Work, Javaria Qadri, Muhammad Asif Wazir and Muhammad Younus in Pharmacognosy, Bashir Ahmed, Ahmed Yousuf Banuri and Waqas Ahmed Khan in Islamic Learning, Muhammad Farhan Bukhari and Syeda Hoorulain in Public Administration.

Among other PhD scholars were Saima Zahid of the Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Rawish Zehra of the Botany, Faisal Nawaz of the Mathematics, Fariha of the Proteomics, Hira Fatima Waseem of the Statistics Department, Bilal Ahmed Khan of the Biotechnology, Tahreem Taj of the Law, and Uzma Qazi of the Mass Communications Department.

The MS Course Work degree was awarded to Muhammad Illyas Khan in Genetics.