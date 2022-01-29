Kidnapped man found dead in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A man, who had been kidnapped recently, was found dead in the limits of Prang Police Station, sources said on Friday.

The father of the slain person told the police that his son Attaullah was kidnapped on January 26 when he was returning from the judicial complex. He alleged that one Ghazan Khan had kidnapped and killed his son over an enmity.

The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of his father.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen killed a motorcyclist at Dosehra village in the limits of Nisatta Police Station.