Last nail in the coffin of MQM has been nailed, says Abro

KARACHI: Sindh has always conveyed message of love and peace but the statements by the MQM leaders are reprehensible. This was stated by Muhammad Khan Abro while addressing a rally, organised by the Sindh National Party at Lasi Ghot, where his book on Sindh was unveiled.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammad Khan Abro we want peace and we will not allow any mischief on this land of pure. The political funeral of those hating Sindh is taking place now at the hands of the Urdu speaking Sindhis who are the major victims of the MQM’s policy of hatred.

Central Vice Chairman of Sindh National Party Ramzan Baledi and other leaders also addressed the meeting. At the end of the meeting, Akrak and Sindhi Topi was presented to Muhammad Khan Abro and other guests.