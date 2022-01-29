Delay in pensions: Ombudsman criticises EOBI system, summons chief

ISLAMABAD: Taking cognizance of inordinate delay in payments of pensions by Employees’ Old-Aged Benefit Institution, the federal ombudsman took suo moto action and summoned the head of the institution on Feb 09, along with the official record.

The federal ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said that despite the fact pensioners had made contribution in the economic and industrial development of the country as well as in EOBI funds, they were being deprived of their legal right. “A laborer is forced to make numerous visits to the office of EOBI for merely Rs8000 as pension,” he deplored.

He said that no facilitation was being provided to laborers at EOBI’s regional offices, adding that the entire system of the institution had entailed many lapses and required complete overhauling on modern lines.

The federal ombudsman directed the head of EOBI to appear on Feb 09, along with details of pending cases and action plan. It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had earlier taken action against EOBI officers for their involvement in financial corruption.