Edwardes College gets principal

PESHAWAR: The historic Edwardes College Peshawar has finally got a principal as the governor and chairman of the board of governors of the college Thursday formally notified Dr Sharoon Hanook as principal of the institution.

A notification issued to this effect stated: “The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Chairman Board of Governors, Edwardes College Peshawar on the recommendation of the board in its meeting held on January 4, 2022, is pleased to appoint Dr Sharoon Hanook as principal of the college with immediate effect.” The notification added that the emoluments and other terms and conditions of the contract would be settled later in consultation with the Finance Department. The institution had been functioning under caretaker management for the last more than two years.