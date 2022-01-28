Edwardes College gets principal

PESHAWAR: The historic Edwardes College Peshawar has finally got a principal as the governor and chairman of the board of governors of the college Thursday formally notified Dr Sharoon Hanook as principal of the institution.
A notification issued to this effect stated: “The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Chairman Board of Governors, Edwardes College Peshawar on the recommendation of the board in its meeting held on January 4, 2022, is pleased to appoint Dr Sharoon Hanook as principal of the college with immediate effect.” The notification added that the emoluments and other terms and conditions of the contract would be settled later in consultation with the Finance Department. The institution had been functioning under caretaker management for the last more than two years.
LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad Thursday directed Assistant Commissioners ensure implementation of...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held an important meeting with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber...
ISLAMABAD: The 40th session of the National Assembly which was prorogued last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended...
Islamabad: A sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training met here to...
Islamabad: The International Islamic University has punished 26 students over involvement in the last December...
LONDON/WASHINGTON: Pro-Khalistan Sikhs installed the Khalistan flag on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the...
Comments