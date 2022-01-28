2 deaths from Pindi, 1,613 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : Another 1,613 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that is the fourth highest number of cases reported in a day from the region since the virus hit Pakistan while another two patients have died of the illness from Rawalpindi that has taken death toll from the twin cities to 2,216.

The highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities was 2,195, on January 25 this year while on January 23, the number of cases was 1,932, the second-highest in the history of COVID-19. On January 21 this year, the number of patients reported in a day from this region was 1,709, the third-highest in COVID-19 history.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the region has been recorded as 14.7 per cent from the twin cities in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 162,190 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 145,845 patients have recovered. On Thursday, there were a total of 14,129 active cases of the disease from ICT and the Rawalpindi district.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 1,285 individuals have tested positive from the federal capital against 7665 tests conducted in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 16.67 per cent.

The total number of patients confirmed positive from the federal capital has jumped to 122,098 of which 109760 patients have so far recovered. The virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 979 patients from the federal capital had already died of COVID-19. After the addition of 934 active cases to the existing pool, the number of active cases from the federal capital has jumped to 11359 on Thursday.

On the other hand, after the death of two more COVID-19 patients from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll became 1237 while 328 new patients were tested positive taking tally from the district to 40092 of which 36,085 had recovered. On Thursday, there were 2,770 active cases of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi of which 32 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,738 were in isolation at their homes.