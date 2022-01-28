Twin City Tennis Tournament from today

ISLAMABAD: ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament will start from Friday at Islamabad Tennis Complex clay courts.

“This tennis tournament is part of our ITC Tennis League as management committee believes to use multiple competitive formats to keep the interest of players and improve the participation. We have been organizing leagues and tournaments,” Kamran Khalil, Tournament Director said.

He informed that Khadija Laghari is the chairperson of these events.

More than 70 players have sent their entries. Matches will start tomorrow at 2 pm and the final will be played on Sunday.