4 uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of Urban Development and Roads Sectors at an estimated cost of Rs3.447 billion.
The approved development schemes included Construction of Underpass at Samanabad Morr, Multan Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs1.548b, improvement of Lahore-Jaranwala Road from Saggian Bypass to Begum Kot, Lahore at the cost of Rs740.568m, Rehabilitation of Jaranwala – Faisalabad Road, District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs777.300m and Construction of Metalled Road from Sheikhupura Interchange (M-2) to Qaap along Motorway, at the cost of Rs381.764 million.
Islamabad:The International Islamic University has punished 26 students over involvement in the last December violence...
LAHORE:Cheap energy and financing are two key components for the economic growth of the country. Appointment of...
Islamabad:The wildlife rangers of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and officials of the AJK Wildlife...
LAHORE:Around 22,000 students of the University of Okara are actively participating in a range of co-curricular and...
Islamabad:The Tanzara Art Gallery on Thursday organised an exhibition titled 'Being and Becoming' by Zaam Arif, an...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Hasaan Khawar has said that sometimes the publication of...
Comments