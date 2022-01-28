4 uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of Urban Development and Roads Sectors at an estimated cost of Rs3.447 billion.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Underpass at Samanabad Morr, Multan Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs1.548b, improvement of Lahore-Jaranwala Road from Saggian Bypass to Begum Kot, Lahore at the cost of Rs740.568m, Rehabilitation of Jaranwala – Faisalabad Road, District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs777.300m and Construction of Metalled Road from Sheikhupura Interchange (M-2) to Qaap along Motorway, at the cost of Rs381.764 million.