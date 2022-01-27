Three months crucial for political decisions: Manzoor Wassan

SUKKUR: Adviser to the Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan has said the next three months are very crucial as important political decisions would be made, saying some would go to jail for their crimes, while some would come out of it after being declared not guilty.

Talking to media persons at Kotji in Khairpur, Manzoor Wassan said the statements made against Sindh should not be given any significance and those talking against the Local Bodies Act had no mandate. He said the PPP aimed at strengthening the local government system, sarcastically saying that why the GDA had not yet separated from MQM-P. He said the opponents did not have public mandate. Wassan said the PDM and Pakistan People’s Party would jointly launch a movement against the government.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, he said he would come after the schedule of fresh elections would be announced. Manzoor Wassan said the presidential system is against the Constitution and Punjab, being the largest province, could benefit more from it. He said Sindh was deprived of fertilizers and receiving only 10 million bags from its due share of 15 million. He said soon after the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, his cabinet members would join the PPP and PML-N, saying that Imran knew those who brought him into power had now revolted.