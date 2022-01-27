PTI foreign funding case:ECP directive yet to be implemented

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan had passed a directive to declassify the State Bank of Pakistan documents in the PTI foreign funding case. The directive still awaits implementation.
It may be recalled that the ECP in the last hearing of the PTI foreign funding case on January 18 had reversed the orders of the Scrutiny Committee to keep portions of its report classified that included certified PTI documents and bank statements acquired through the State Bank of Pakistan.
This correspondent called the ECP director general Law to find out whether or not the compliance had been made with the ECP directive. However, he neither attended the call nor responded to a message sent on his whatsapp number.
ECP sources explained that the application included a request for sharing of all the documents at the earliest to enable the petitioner's lawyers to effectively assist the ECP in the next hearing scheduled for February 1. The secrecy issue was settled when the ECP decided on January 18 that “no portion of the Scrutiny Committee report would be kept secret”. However, certain documents continue to remain secret hitherto.
