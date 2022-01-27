SC directs Sindh govt to pay minimum wage of Rs19,000 to workers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Sindh government to pay the minimum monthly wage of Rs19,000 to the industrial and commercial employees in the province.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard the appeals filed by the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and other companies against the minimum monthly wage of Rs25,000 to workers fixed by the Sindh government.

The court also directed the Sindh government and Wage Board to fix within two months, the minimum wage for workers but directed to pay Rs19,000 to the workers till the determination of new wage.

The court separated the petition of Inter-Provincial Organization from the instant matter holding that the law enacted by the federal government and its application on the provincial industries will be examined later on. The court directed the Sindh government to pay a minimum monthly wage of Rs19,000 to the workers, fixed by the Wage Board, holding that workers of the industrial and commercial employees should be paid a minimum wage of Rs19,000. The court further directed that both the provincial government and Wage Board should fix the minimum wage for the workers with consensus.

During the hearing, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the counsel as to how the minimum wage was enhanced in the province. Abid Zubairi, the counsel, replied that the provincial cabinet has approved the minimum wage. Justice Umer Ata Bandial, however, questioned the jurisdiction of the provincial government for fixing the minimum wage. Additional Advocate General, Sindh, contended that the Sindh government is authorized to determine the minimum wage. He further submitted that although the Wage Board recommends the minimum wage, it is up to the provincial government either to approve or disapprove it. Counsel Abid Zubairi, however, submitted that as per law, the provincial government is required to implement the recommendation of the Wage Board adding that if the provincial government has objections over the recommendations of the Board, then it could send back the recommendations within 30 days.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, however, questioned whether the matter would remain unresolved if both the provincial government and Wage Board could not develop a consensus. The judge observed that across the country, the minimum wage of Rs20,000. has been fixed while the Sindh Wage Board had recommended a minimum wage of Rs19,000. Justice Umer Ata Bandial then observed that if the Wage Board Sindh is competent to resolve the matter, then it should not be delayed and it should be resolved with consensus.