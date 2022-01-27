HEC organises 3-day progress review meeting at UoP

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has organised 3 days progress review meeting & training for Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) of 21 public/private sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the internal quality assurance mechanism of universities, said a press release.

Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) has planned 11 meetings/trainings of 227 universities QECs across Pakistan. This event is third of the series organised at University of Peshawar (UoP).

Provincial Minister for Higher Education KP Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. The event was also attended by Prof Dr Idrees Khan, VC University of Peshawar; Prof Dr Gul Majid Khan, VC Islamia College Peshawar; Prof Dr Shafiq Ur Rahman, Adviser Quality Assurance HED KP, Imranullah Khan Marwat, Director Q.A HED KP. Vice Chancellor UoP welcomed all the participants and assured their full support to provide quality education to the students in the campus.

Nasir Shah, Incharge QAA HEC explained the purpose of the three days activity and role of QECs inside the university. The minister in his address appreciated the Higher Education Commission for organising such an awareness session and providing opportunities to the officials of QECs of universities for sharing knowledge and experience with each other.

He emphasized that community development and employability of the graduates play an important role in higher education and said that universities should focus on these areas. He assured full support to universities in terms of Quality Assurance. He further said that KP was the first province that had established Quality Assurance office in HED KP that is purely dedicated to work for quality education in colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The three-day training will continue till Friday where experts of quality education will deliver presentations on the significance of internal quality assurance, its impact on external quality assurance in terms of Program Accreditation and Institutional Performance. In addition, the challenges of quality of Teaching & Research will be discussed and appropriate recommendations will be made for its improvement.