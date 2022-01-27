Two die, 1,534 test corona positive

LAHORE:Around 1,534 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday whereas two persons lost their lives during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 467,744 while total number of deaths recorded 13,116 so far. The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases was reported in Lahore with 947 cases.

Kidney centre opens: A kidney centre offering hemodialysis and urology facility for patients was inaugurated at Govt Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, one of the 7 affiliated hospitals of King Edward Medical University, here on Wednesday.

KEMU Vice-chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal inaugurated the centre of KKSH. He applauded the services of the administration, faculty and doctors. He appreciated the recent visit by PMC in which KKS was granted accreditation for postgraduate training. He attributed the successful PMC recognition to relentless efforts of KEMU faculty, particularly Prof Zahid Kamal, who guided the teams and streamlined their system out of his experience as a teacher, clinician, medical educationist and ex-principal Sahiwal Medical College. The centre is equipped with latest haemodialysis machines, separate for hepatitis infected and non-infected patients. The VC visited his class fellow Dr Amir Jamal Siddique, a dedicated senior doctor. The VC was accompanied by other faculty members Pro-VC Prof Ijaz Hussain, Principal COAVS Prof Zahid Kamal, Chairperson Medicine Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Chairperson Paediatrics Prof Haroon Hamid and consultant Radiology Dr Nawaz Rasheed and Dr Fowad Kareem. The delegates were warmly welcomed by Dr Ijaz Butt, MS KKS, Dr Zahid, HOD, urology, and all faculty and nursing staff of the hospital.

dengue: One new dengue virus case was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while a total of 25 such cases have been reported since Jan 01, 2022.