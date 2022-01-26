PM Imran launching Sehat Card for Islamabad, AJK, GB today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card here Wednesday to provide health insurance cover of up to Rs1 million a year to each family of
Islamabad. Moreover, he will also launch the facility for all the families of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, who will get free of charge medical treatment of up to Rs1 million every year. This facility will be available not only in government hospitals but also the private hospitals at the panel.
