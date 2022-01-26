PM’s statement admission of failure to run country: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer and former parliamentary leader Liaqat Baloch has expressed surprise over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that he would become more dangerous if removed from power, saying it looked as if PM lost his mind due to the incompetence and continuous failure of his government.
Talking to media Tuesday, Baloch said Imran Khan used to say that he would eliminate corruption and hold across the board accountability when he comes to power. But his latest statement is admission of incompetence and incapability to govern the country, he added. He said if Imran continued ruling then his threats will prove to be bravado towards his patrons and not the opposition leaders whom he had been victimising for the last three and half years.
