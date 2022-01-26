Gas, power cuts: DI Khan traders threaten to besiege govt offices if demands not met

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The traders on Tuesday took to the roads to protest the hours-long loadshedding of natural gas and electricity and price-hike of essential commodities and ever-rising rates of petroleum products in the country.

The traders and businessmen led by their unions’ leaders, including Raja Akhtar Ali, Sohail Azmi and Sarfaraz, after marching through various bazaars of the city, gathered at the main centre at Chogalia.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with words of their demands, the protesters chanted slogans against the government, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic managers for taking the country on the verge of bankruptcy and bringing an unbearable price-hike of daily use items.

The protesting traders condemned the natural gas supply and Peshawar Electric Supply Company for hours-long loadshedding, saying that the outages of gas and power had ruined their businesses.

They also criticised the elected public representatives of national and provincial assemblies for their indifferent attitude towards the problems being confronted by the people.

“If the prime minister is sincere in his words and deeds then he must give relief to the general people and business community,” a speaker said, adding that they were passing through a difficult phase of their life.

The traders threatened to stage a shutter-down strike and besiege the offices of Pesco and the gas supply company if the situation did not improve within three days. They said that the authorities and lawmakers would be held responsible if any untoward incident occurred.