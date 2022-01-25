Brother kills sister for honour

SUKKUR: In another incident of honour killing, a brother killed his sister in village Hasoo Khoso in district Nawab Shah. The accused Munawar Ali Khoso fled the scene after shooting his 18-year-old sister Naheeda dead. Parents of the deceased told the police that Munawar killed Naheeda over suspicion of having illicit relationship with a boy living in neighborhood. Police said that a murder case was registered and raids were being conducted to nab the accused.
Despite the power and status Mir Saheb enjoyed in Pakistan, his life was full of simplicity and humbleness. He was a...
Today, we are paying tribute to late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman for his extraordinary services rendered in the field of...
Popularly known as the “Father of Urdu Journalism” in Pakistan, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman was the epitome of...
It was the time when Benazir Bhutto was the prime minister of Pakistan. Nawab Akbar Bugti used to come to Islamabad as...
Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman’s name is synonymous with continuous struggle. He was a movement, an institution, a legend and...
I got the opportunity to work in Jang for five years. During that time, the way I studied the personality of Mir Sahib...
