Brother kills sister for honour

SUKKUR: In another incident of honour killing, a brother killed his sister in village Hasoo Khoso in district Nawab Shah. The accused Munawar Ali Khoso fled the scene after shooting his 18-year-old sister Naheeda dead. Parents of the deceased told the police that Munawar killed Naheeda over suspicion of having illicit relationship with a boy living in neighborhood. Police said that a murder case was registered and raids were being conducted to nab the accused.