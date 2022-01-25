498 students paid stipends on Punjab ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan, 498 students of different districts have been paid talent scholarships of Rs35,844,375 by the offices of Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner and Punjab Workers Welfare Board.
In a statement issued here on Monday, a spokesman for Punjab Ombudsman said talent scholarships are awarded to children of industrial and mines workers every year. However, the same was delayed due to some reasons and complainants Mehr Zameen, Nadia-ul-Nisa and Muhammad Hamza Khan approached the ombudsman office for the release of the scholarships, the spokesman added.
With a view to helping the students to continue their studies, the ombudsman directed the line departments to expedite the process and further directed that the system of disbursement of educational stipends be fully digitised with technical assistance of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).
While appreciating prompt response and cooperation of Mines and Labour Welfare Commissioner Riaz Ahmed Ch in issuance of the stipends, the spokesman said beneficiary students have thanked the ombudsman office for resolving their issue.
