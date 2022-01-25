ECP directs admin, police to stop PM’s rally in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Lower Dir administration and police to implement the code of conduct and stop a proposed rally of the ruling party to be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Timergara on January 27.

Another letter asked for the cancellation of the visit of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to Upper Dir today (Tuesday).

The second phase of Local Government electionshas been scheduled in the remaining districts of the province for March 27. Lower Dir and Upper Dir are among the districts where LG polls are being held in this phase.

An official of the ECP said a letter by District Election Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal directed the deputy commissioner and district police officer of Lower Dir to stop a proposed public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief minister Mahmood Khan in Timergara on January 27. "After the announcement of the election schedule in an area, President, PM, governor, CM, speaker or chairman senate and assembly, federal or provincial cabinet member, advisor or any public office holder shall not visit the area, announce or inaugurate any developmental project or campaign for any candidate where polls are being held," stated letters by the regional election commissioner to the heads of district administration and police.

The officials were directed that the above para bound them to follow the instructions of the ECP and stop the proposed public meeting.

"Failure to implement the code of conduct and instructions by the ECP shall amount to a violation and be taken as per Sections 233, 234 of the Election Act," stated the letters to DC and DPO.

It also directed that the matter must be treated as most urgent for holding free and fair elections. Meanwhile, in response to a letter, the Chief Minister's Secretariat was informed that the schedule for the LG polls in the Upper Dir district has already been announced on January 20. The letter by the provincial Election Commissioner Mohammad Raziq asked for the cancellation of the visit of the chief minister to Upper Dir to ensure the holding of free and fair polls.

The election commissioner also wrote letters to the chairman of Senate as well as speakers of the NA and KP Assembly, telling them to ask their members to comply with the ECP directives about the code of conduct during the LG polls in KP in letter and spirit.