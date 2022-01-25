Youths asked to devote energies to science and tech

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Commerce and Industries Abdul Karim Khan said on Monday that the province was witnessing a positive change in the advancement of science and technology, and youths should devote all their energies to the promotion and development of science and technology.

He said this while presiding over the closing ceremony of the All Pakistan Robotic Competition held at the Department of Mechatronics, University of Engineering and Technology. The three-day science and robotics competition was held between more than 300 teams from the universities and colleges of the country, stated an official statement.

He paid tribute to the organisers of the competition. He also said that the provincial government was setting up the country’s first industrial zone of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at the Rashakai in Nowshera.

There is ample opportunity for youths to go ahead and take advantage of these resources, and above all to meet the challenges of the coming times keeping in view the geographical importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Abdul Karim Khan.

He said youths should go ahead and take advantage of the interest-free loans of the provincial government to further expand their research and play their role in the development of the province.

Addressing the gathering, Shahid Baig, chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation, paid tribute to the University of Engineering and Technology for organising the robotics competition

and assured that the Foundation would extend a helping hand to it.

He paid lauded the students of Madrasa Baitul Salam, Talagang for their outstanding performance and announced a cash prize for the students of the madrassa. University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Chairman of Mechatronics Department Tahir Khan and faculty members addressed the function as well. The SACM distributed shields and prizes to the students who achieved distinctions in the competition, while the vice-chancellor presented a guest of honour shield to Abdul Karim.