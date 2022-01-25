Italian lawmakers vote for next president with unclear slate

ROME: With special pandemic precautions, balloting began on Monday in Italy’s Parliament on who should become the country’s next president, even as party leaders huddled to try to forge a consensus with no clear slate yet of candidates.
Italy’s lawmakers and a smaller group of special regional representatives are voting this week for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as head of state, a largely ceremonial post that still requires political acumen to steer Italy through its frequent political crises.
The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, opened the first round of voting with instructions to the Grand Electors to use hand sanitizers before and after using the pencil provided to write down their choice for president.
But with any agreement on a candidate possibly days away, many lawmakers were expected to cast blank ballots Monday. During the first three rounds, an absolute majority of 672 votes is necessary to win. Starting with the fourth round expected Thursday, a simple majority of 505 votes clinches victory. Ballots are read aloud one by one, and results of the first round weren’t expected to be known until late Monday evening.
As part of Covid-19 safety protocols, traditional voting booths, with drapery designed for secrecy, were replaced by easier to clean pass-through door-less structures. When the electors, starting with infirmed lawmakers and senators-for-life, finished voting, they deposited ballots in an ornate round container.
TIJUANA, Mexico: A journalist was killed in Tijuana on Sunday, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker...
BEIJING: Three senior Chinese officials -- including a former top banking regulator -- have been expelled from the...
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's WeChat account has disappeared, prompting accusations of Chinese...
PARIS: Facebook’s parent company Meta announced on Monday it was launching one of the world’s most powerful...
TEHRAN: Tehran on Monday said it is "possible" to reach an agreement on the two issues of Iran-US prisoners’ release...
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear suits alleging that race-conscious admissions policies at...
Comments