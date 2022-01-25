National junior squash in December

KARACHI: National junior squash championship is to be held from December 1-6 as Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is organising four national level junior events this year as part of its development programme.

The first of the events is PSF Junior Circuit-1 scheduled from March 3-7. The Circuit-II is to be held from June 8-12 and Circuit-III from September 26-30.

All four events will be held in Islamabad. The events will have competitions in the age categories of under-11, 13, 15, 17, and 19. The federation has asked provincial squash associations to organise maximum events for juniors and seniors and forward their plans to include them in the national calendar.