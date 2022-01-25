Imam, Ammad allowed to join Zalmi

KARACHI: Imam-ul-Haq and Ammad Butt from the reserve pool of players were allowed to join Peshawar Zalmi as partial preplacement for Arshad Iqbal and Kamran Akmal, who had tested positive on 21 and 22 January, respectively.

The decision was taken by HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 Technical Committee which met on Monday to discuss matters relating to the PCB’s marquee event. The committee had first added Imam and Omair Bin Yousuf to the reserve pool of players in place of Salman Ali Agha and Musadiq Ahmed, who are unavailable.

It was also decided that each side would be allowed a maximum of 20 players at any given time. Player replaced will be allowed to rejoin the side but will require the Technical Committee’s approval. The Technical Committee comprises Zakir Khan (chair), Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa.