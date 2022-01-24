One killed, three injured in DI Khan roof collapse

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A child was killed and his mother and two other brothers sustained injuries when the roof of a room in their home caved in in Khanokhel North area in Paharpur tehsil in the district on Saturday.

The locals said that the mud-thatched house of one Muhammad Hanif Khanokhel, a poor labourer, collapsed due to continuous heavy rain in the area. They said that the family members, including the wife of Muhammad Hanif Khanokhel and his three children named Amir, Waqar and Tahir were busy taking their meals when all of a sudden the structure caved in. As a result, all the family members were buried under the debris alive. The locals rescued the victims in seriously injured condition and shifted them to the hospital. One of the injured identified as Amir, 4, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.