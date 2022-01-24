Syria battle between IS, Kurdish forces kills over 135: monitor

HASAKEH, Syria: Fighting raged in Syria for a fourth day Sunday between US-backed Kurdish forces and Islamic State group jihadists who have attacked a prison, killing 136 people including civilians, a war monitor said.

More than 100 insurgents late Thursday attacked the Kurdish-run Ghwayran jail in Hasakeh city to free fellow jihadists, in the most significant IS operation since its self-declared caliphate was defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.

Intense fighting since then has seen the militants free detainees and seize weapons stored at the jail, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory forHuman Rights, in what experts see as a bold IS attempt to regroup.

"At least 84 IS members and 45 Kurdish fighters, including internal security forces, prison guards and counter-terrorism forces, have been killed" inside and outside the prison since the start of the attack, the Observatory said.

Seven civilians have also died in the fighting in the city, the largest in northeastern Syria and controlled by a semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, it added.

The battles continued on Sunday as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by US-led coalition strikes, closed in on jihadist targets inside and outside the facility. The SDF said in a statement its forces sealed off the area around the jail and that "IS fighters located within the gates of the prison can no longer escape". According to the Observatory, the SDF have secured most of the area and much of the facility itself with the exception of some cell blocks where holdout jihadists have yet to surrender.

An AFP correspondent in the city's Ghwayran neighbourhood reported the sound of heavy shelling in areas immediately surrounding the jail, which houses at least 3,500 suspected IS members.

The SDF deployed heavily in areas around the prison where they carried out combing operations and used loudspeakers to call on holdout jihadists to surrender, the correspondent said. IS fighters "are entering homes and killing people," said a civilian in his thirties who was fleeing on foot. "It was a miracle that we made it out," he told AFP, carrying an infant wrapped in a wool blanket.