2nd RMTA tennis league from 29th

KARACHI: The third satellite squash event of the year is to be hosted by Karachi at Fleet Club here from January...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed and Ammad Fareed are to participate in the EM Noll Classic scheduled from February...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Tennis Association has elected sitting president Tariq Mehmood Murtaza as the chairman of the...
ISLAMABAD: As selectors are set to name Pakistan probable players for three-match Test series against Australia on or...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Medical Advisory Panel has put together robust Health and Safety Protocols...
KARACHI: Having won titles in 2016 and 2018, Islamabad United are one of the strongest sides of the HBL PSL....
