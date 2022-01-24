 
Monday January 24, 2022
2nd RMTA tennis league from 29th

By Our Correspondent
January 24, 2022
KARACHI: The second RMTA tennis league is to commence from the 29th of this month at RMTA tennis courts, Freer Hall here.

The events are men’s singles and under-15 singles and will be played on Round Robin format. The matches will be played only on Saturdays.

