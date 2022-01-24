We will do our best: Islamabad United captain

KARACHI: Having won titles in 2016 and 2018, Islamabad United are one of the strongest sides of the HBL PSL. United’s skipper Shadab Khan on Sunday said they had made a few changes and would do their level best to pull off the desired performances.

“We have tried to keep the last year’s combination but unfortunately you know that you can retain only eight players. Some changes have been made but effort will be made to keep it like last year’s combination,” Shadab told a virtual news conference.

“Thanks God, we have formed the same team. Last season, too, we played well throughout the tournament but, unfortunately, we could not finish where we wanted to. This year, effort will be made to overcome that step, play finals and become champions,” Shadab said.

“Yes, we will try our level best to win this tournament. Result is not in your hand but InshaAllah the entire team will put in their hundred percent,” he was quick to add.

Shadab hoped that PSL would go well despite Covid issues. “Yes, it’s difficult as in the entire world such Covid challenges are there. I also saw in the BBL there were Covid cases but they continued their league. Hopefully, the way PCB has set protocols the whole PSL will go well,” said Shadab, a prolific all-rounder.

Terming PSL the biggest brand of Pakistan, Shadab said that the excitement was there and United would entertain their fans. He said it always had been a challenge when he played against his own players. “It is so exciting when we challenge each other. It is difficult when you have played together because if I am a bowler, so all the batsmen have faced me and it is more challenging for us to get them out. I really enjoy when I accept a challenge and bowl to players like Babar, Rizwan and Fakhar bhai because they have been playing against me for long. If I bowl well against them, it boosts my confidence,” said Shadab.

About being criticised for batting up the order in the PSL, Shadab said those who were against him would keep doing that. “Our franchise is data-based. When I go to bat upfront, my performances in batting has been good but even if I don’t perform, it does not affect the team much. If I perform with the willow the team benefits from it a lot. And so, I go to bat up the order. This year, too, InshaAllah my performance will be good while going to bat up the order,” Shadab said.

He said it was not yet known whether toss would play a role or not. “Last year, dew factor was there in Karachi but it’s an early start this time. When it starts we will have an idea whether toss will play a role or not,” Shadab said.

He said it was good sign for Pakistan that Mohammad Hasnain took Big Bash by storm with his lethal bowling while playing for Sydney Thunder.

He was later reported by the umpires for a suspect bowling action which was later tested on January 19 at an ICC-accredited bio-mechanic lab at Lahore.

“Pakistan’s emerging bowlers bowl with 140 km plus speed. Bowling-wise, PSL standard is the best in the world. The way last year Haris Rauf delivered and now the way Hasnain bowled in Big Bash — you know he is the youngest bowler to have taken a hat-trick so it’s a good sign for Pakistan. We were trying to go there and play because the World Cup will also be there and to know about the conditions. The way Hasnain and Haris Rauf performed in BBL, it’s a fine sign for Pakistan,” Shadab observed.