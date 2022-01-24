Basketball officials elected

LAHORE: The Pakistan Basketball Federation Sunday elected its new officials for the next term of four year here.

The Elective General Council Meeting of PBF was held at Olympic House in Lahore.

Mohammad Jehangir, Deputy Secretary General POA, attended the meeting as observer. The meeting was presided over by Brig. (R) M. Iftikhar Mansoor.

The house unanimously elected the following office bearers: President - Brig. (R) M. Iftikhar Mansoor, Sr. Vice President - Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Vice President - Ghazi M. Salahuddin, Vice President - Ch. Al-Mustansar Cheema, Vice President - Ch. Sagheer Ahemd, Vice President - M. Rajmil Khan, Secretary General - Khalid Bashir, Associate Secretary - M. Yaqoob Qadry, Associate Secretary - M. Faqeer Awan, Associate Secretary - Ouj E Zahoor, Treasurer - Din Muhammad.

The Selection Committee comprises Col. (R) Shujaat Ali Rana, M. Riaz Malik, Syed Moudood Jaffry, Malik Ijaz and Imran Afzal.