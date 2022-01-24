Basketball officials elected

LAHORE: The Pakistan Basketball Federation Sunday elected its new officials for the next term of four year here.
The Elective General Council Meeting of PBF was held at Olympic House in Lahore.
Mohammad Jehangir, Deputy Secretary General POA, attended the meeting as observer. The meeting was presided over by Brig. (R) M. Iftikhar Mansoor.
The house unanimously elected the following office bearers: President - Brig. (R) M. Iftikhar Mansoor, Sr. Vice President - Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Vice President - Ghazi M. Salahuddin, Vice President - Ch. Al-Mustansar Cheema, Vice President - Ch. Sagheer Ahemd, Vice President - M. Rajmil Khan, Secretary General - Khalid Bashir, Associate Secretary - M. Yaqoob Qadry, Associate Secretary - M. Faqeer Awan, Associate Secretary - Ouj E Zahoor, Treasurer - Din Muhammad.
The Selection Committee comprises Col. (R) Shujaat Ali Rana, M. Riaz Malik, Syed Moudood Jaffry, Malik Ijaz and Imran Afzal.
KARACHI: The third satellite squash event of the year is to be hosted by Karachi at Fleet Club here from January...
KARACHI: The second RMTA tennis league is to commence from the 29th of this month at RMTA tennis courts, Freer Hall...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed and Ammad Fareed are to participate in the EM Noll Classic scheduled from February...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Tennis Association has elected sitting president Tariq Mehmood Murtaza as the chairman of the...
ISLAMABAD: As selectors are set to name Pakistan probable players for three-match Test series against Australia on or...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Medical Advisory Panel has put together robust Health and Safety Protocols...
Comments