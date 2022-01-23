GLOF II project: PDMA conducts risk assessment of vulnerable valleys

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with GLOF II project, UNDP and technical support of Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management (CDPM) Saturday conducted Hazard, Vulnerability and Risk Assessment (HVRA) for 17 most vulnerable valleys of Chitral Upper and Lower, Dir Upper, Swat, Kohistan Upper and lower and Kolai Palas.
According to a press release, HVRA was a step towards integrated and comprehensive Disaster Risk Reduction mainstreamed development at local, provincial, and national levels.
It said that HVRA guided the policymakers in requisite land-use planning and implementation of development programmes aligned to ground vulnerabilities, exposure to risks.
The press release said that HVRA facilitated disaster management and development practitioners to take decisions based on calculated inferences for future disaster risks.
During submission of final reports, PDMA Director General Sharif Hussain applauded the hard work of the team and stressed on disaster risk, mainstream planning and development.
