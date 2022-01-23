Injured robber arrested after ‘encounter’

LAHORE : Police arrested a robber during an alleged police encounter in Baghbanpura area while his accomplice managed to escape.

According to the police, on receiving information about a robbery in Baghbanpura area, the police rushed to the spot but the robbers opened fire. A robber was injured while his accomplice escaped taking advantage of the darkness. The injured robber was identified as 21-year-old Asghar Ali who was admitted to Services Hospital. According to hospital sources, the injured robber was shot in the right leg.

Case registered for looting cash in Anarkali blast: Police registered a case against an unidentified man for looting cash after blast in Anarkali two days ago.

The case was registered on the complaint of a prize bond dealer Hafiz Asim. The affected shopkeeper said that his two employees Mubeen and Abdullah were injured in the blast and a stampede broke out. Meanwhile, an unknown man collected cash Rs 725,000 from the counter and escaped from the scene.

Girl traced: Muslim Town police traced a missing girl from Rawalpindi and handed over to her parents.

Mahak Nadeem, 14, had left her house and went to Rawalpindi over a domestic issue. The girl's father had registered a kidnapping case at Muslim Town police station.

Search operations conducted: Police conducted search operations across the city to maintain law and order.

Last night, 1064 houses, 6383 persons and 764 tenants were checked. 82 shops, six truck stands, and three hostels were also screened. Heavy contingent of police checked hotels around Data Darbar.

196 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) responded to 711 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 07 people died, whereas 765 were injured. Out of this 429 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Motorbikes are involved in majority (64%) of traffic accidents. The bike riders must remember that effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 325 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 90 pedestrians, and 357 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics show that 196 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 209 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 53 Faisalabad in with 61 victims and at third Gujranwala with 51 road accidents and 53 victims.

The details further reveal that 711 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 647 males and 125 females.

According to the data 609 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 87 motorcars, 26 vans, 10passenger buses, 23 trucks and 79 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Case registered for firing on actors’ vehicle: Faisalabad police have registered a case of firing on the vehicle of artistes Naseem Vicky and Agha Majid.

The firing took place on January 20 in which both the artistes escaped unhurt. On the directions IG Rao Sardar Ali, Faisalabad CPO Ghulam Mubashir met Naseem Vicky at his office. He said special teams have been formed to search and arrest the unidentified culprits who opened fire on the artistes. The incident is being investigated keeping in view all aspects, the CPO said and added the artistes are a valuable asset of the country and their protection is one of priorities of the police.