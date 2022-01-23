CS reviewed arrangements ahead of snowfall in Murree

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal visited different areas of Murree on Friday night before the snowfall and reviewed the arrangements including removing snow from roads and maintaining traffic flow. He also inspected the control room set up for monitoring and issued necessary instructions to the authorities. The Chief Secretary appreciated the arrangements made by the administration, police and security agencies and said that all preparations for relief activities during the snowfall have been completed and the control room was also fully operational. The Chief Secretary said that the cooperation of the intending visitors is of key importance, adding that the people must follow SOPs and refrain from traveling to Murree when traffic police advise them not to do so. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, DC Rawalpindi and officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Murree victims’ families given cheques: Minister for Disaster Management Khalid Mahmood Saturday met families of victims of Murree tragedy including ASI Naveed Iqbal in Dodial village of Talagang Tehsil in Chakwal.

After expressing condolences and prayers with the affected families, the minister presented relief cheques to them on behalf of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The minister said the accident was undoubtedly a question-mark on the performance of the government and its agencies but all efforts fail when citizens do not cooperate with the administrative agencies. The minister said a comprehensive planning is being evolved to control losses in natural calamities in future. He appealed to people through the affected families to keep in view forecasts of meteorological department for protection against natural disasters. Minister for Minerals Hafiz Yasir Ammar was present. The ministers distributed cheques worth Rs64 lakh to ASI Naveed and two other families.